Global Small Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The fastest growing product category within small cooking appliances in 2019 was espresso coffee machines, supported by the strengthening coffee culture in Poland. Retail volume sales continued to see a growth spurt in 2019. However, there remains much room for further development due to the still low penetration rate of such coffee machines in the country. Polish consumers, who have been traditional in the way that they prepare their coffee, are becoming more aware of different coffee brewing t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797817-small-cooking-appliances-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-shot-blasting-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydrological-pervious-pavement-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Significant growth continues for espresso coffee machines as consumers become more interested in different methods to make coffee at home

Traditional filter coffee machines are going out of fashion

Internet retailing gains further ground in the distribution of small cooking appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

BSH remains the leading player in small cooking appliances with durable matching products

Holden grows fastest due to the popularity of its low-cost basic products

Higher-end brand Jura witnesses rapid growth due to its presence in trending espresso coffee machines

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Increasing consumer confidence supports growth in more advanced and premium consumer appliances

New technology drives sales of consumer appliances in 2019

International players still dominate but all manufacturers invest in new product development

Discounters is the dark horse of consumer appliances distribution in 2019

Positive outlook for consumer appliances continues due to the stronger economy

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-201

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105