Global Small Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The fastest growing product category within small cooking appliances in 2019 was espresso coffee machines, supported by the strengthening coffee culture in Poland. Retail volume sales continued to see a growth spurt in 2019. However, there remains much room for further development due to the still low penetration rate of such coffee machines in the country. Polish consumers, who have been traditional in the way that they prepare their coffee, are becoming more aware of different coffee brewing t…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797817-small-cooking-appliances-in-poland
Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-shot-blasting-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydrological-pervious-pavement-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Significant growth continues for espresso coffee machines as consumers become more interested in different methods to make coffee at home
Traditional filter coffee machines are going out of fashion
Internet retailing gains further ground in the distribution of small cooking appliances
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
BSH remains the leading player in small cooking appliances with durable matching products
Holden grows fastest due to the popularity of its low-cost basic products
Higher-end brand Jura witnesses rapid growth due to its presence in trending espresso coffee machines
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Increasing consumer confidence supports growth in more advanced and premium consumer appliances
New technology drives sales of consumer appliances in 2019
International players still dominate but all manufacturers invest in new product development
Discounters is the dark horse of consumer appliances distribution in 2019
Positive outlook for consumer appliances continues due to the stronger economy
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-201
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/