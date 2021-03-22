Global Small Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of small cooking appliances declined for the first time in six years during 2020. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, accelerating consumer lifestyles, particularly increased female labour force participation, had helped to drive modest growth in retail volume sales of small cooking appliances, in spite of a difficult economic environment. However, with the onset of the pandemic, consumers reined in their discretionary spending, and convenience became much less of a priority for…

Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic shock of COVID-19 leads consumers to restrict their discretionary spending

Pandemic hits coffee machines particularly hard, as they are perceived as a luxury item by most local consumers

Leader De’Longhi SPA hit by weak demand for coffee machines and increased price competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Weak recovery in prospect, as consumer spending is likely to remain constrained

Heightened consumer interest in health and wellness will drive demand growth for electric grills, steamers, light fryers and rice cookers

E-commerce will move towards the mainstream

CATEGORY DATA

