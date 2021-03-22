Global Smart Speaker Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Smart Speaker Market is valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A smart speaker is a type of wireless speaker assisted by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or any other wireless protocols, and often driven by a virtual assistant. For the last few years, it is considered as the latest technological development controlling in the consumer technology market and is usually controlled by a voice command to perform certain tasks, like listening to music, online shopping, and placing online delivery for food. It also performs several other activities, such as obtaining the latest news, collect weather information, listing day to day tasks, and integrating with the smart home appliances. These multiple features deliver an edge to a smart speaker market over additional substitute technological inventions and services, thereby, driving the market growth around the world. Furthermore, the increasing number of smart homes around the world, escalating trend of personalization, and rising disposable income of individuals are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the European Union (EU), 68 million homes in Europe and the North America are expected to be smart by the end of 2019. Similarly, as per the source, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopted smart home systems is expected to result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. This, in turn, is expected to amplify the demand for smart speakers globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the smart speaker industry as the manufacturing operations and e-commerce platforms are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, thus, led to a substantial slowdown in the production, which may pose a major challenge for the market growth in the recent year. However, the issues associated with power, connectivity range, and compatibility, along with privacy and security concerns are the few factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Smart Speaker market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of smart speakers, along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the ongoing trend of smart homes and increasing disposable income of individuals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Speaker market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Alibaba Group

Xiaomi Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.,

Apple Inc.

Sonos

Bose Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant:

Alexa

Google Assistant

Siri

DuerOS

AliGenie

Others

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Smart Home

Consumer

Smart Offices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Speaker Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Speaker Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Speaker Market, by Intelligent Virtual Assistant, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Speaker Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Smart Speaker Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Speaker Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Speaker Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Speaker Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Speaker Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Speaker Market, by Intelligent Virtual Assistant

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Speaker Market by Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Speaker Market Estimates & Forecasts by Intelligent Virtual Assistant 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Speaker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Alexa

5.4.2. Google Assistant

5.4.3. Siri

5.4.4. DuerOS

5.4.5. AliGenie

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Smart Speaker Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Speaker Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Speaker Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Speaker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hardware

6.4.2. Software

Chapter 7. Global Smart Speaker Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Smart Speaker Market by Application – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Smart Speaker Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Smart Speaker Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Smart Home

7.4.2. Consumer

7.4.3. Smart Offices

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Smart Speaker Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Smart Speaker Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Smart Speaker Market

8.2.1. U.S. Smart Speaker Market

8.2.1.1. Intelligent Virtual Assistant breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Smart Speaker Market

8.3. Europe Smart Speaker Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Smart Speaker Market

8.3.2. Germany Smart Speaker Market

8.3.3. France Smart Speaker Market

8.3.4. Spain Smart Speaker Market

8.3.5. Italy Smart Speaker Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Smart Speaker Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Speaker Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Smart Speaker Market

8.4.2. India Smart Speaker Market

8.4.3. Japan Smart Speaker Market

8.4.4. Australia Smart Speaker Market

8.4.5. South Korea Smart Speaker Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Speaker Market

8.5. Latin America Smart Speaker Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Smart Speaker Market

8.5.2. Mexico Smart Speaker Market

8.6. Rest of The World Smart Speaker Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Amazon.com, Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Alphabet Inc.

9.2.3. Baidu, Inc.

9.2.4. Alibaba Group

9.2.5. Xiaomi Corporation

9.2.6. Harman International Industries, Inc.,

9.2.7. Apple Inc.

9.2.8. Sonos

9.2.9. Bose Corporation

9.2.10. Lenovo Group Limited

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

