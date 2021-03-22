All news

Global Soup Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume sales of soup have been in decline in Brazil, affected by health and wellness trends, with concerns about the high salt content and chemical additives, and by competition from other types of packaged food such as ready meals. Economic recession in the country has also played a part in the sales decline of soup as manufacturers have faced increases in raw material prices resulting in higher prices for end consumers. However, busier consumer lifestyles and affordable prices for instant and…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Busy Consumer Lifestyles and Nostalgia Are Expected To Improve Soup’s Fortunes in the Forecast Period
Healthier Options Are Expected To Halt the Decline in Sales of Instant Soup
Promotions Boost Volume Sales of Shelf Stable Soup
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Gains on Nestlé in Soup
Vono Regains Sales by Suggesting Recipes on Social Media
Competition From Other Quick Meal Options Perceived As Healthier Continues To Hinder Soup Sales
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

…continued

 

