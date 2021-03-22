All news

Global Sphygmomanometers Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Sphygmomanometers market. Sphygmomanometer, also called blood pressure meter, blood pressure monitor, or blood pressure gauge, is an instrument for measuring arterial blood pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sphygmomanometers in France, including the following market information:
France Sphygmomanometers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Sphygmomanometers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Sphygmomanometers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Sphygmomanometers Market 2019 (%)
The global Sphygmomanometers market was valued at 2289.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3009.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. While the Sphygmomanometers market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sphygmomanometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sphygmomanometers production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Sphygmomanometers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Sphygmomanometers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Mercury Sphygmomanometers
Aneroid Sphygmomanometers
Digital Sphygmomanometers

France Sphygmomanometers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Sphygmomanometers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Family
Other

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sphygmomanometers Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sphygmomanometers Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Sphygmomanometers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Sphygmomanometers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Omron
A&D Medical
Yuwell
Andon
Microlife
Health & Life
Rossmax
SunTech Medical
Hill-Rom
American Diagnostic
Beurer
Bosch + Sohn
Briggs Healthcare
Medisana

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sphygmomanometers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Sphygmomanometers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

