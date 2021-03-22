Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) have always been high-performance thermoplastic elastomers which are designed to improve the performance of such a variety of end-use products and applications. These copolymers have a wide application area owing to their characteristics such as design versatility, high resilience, high thermal stability, crystal clarity, high resistance and others. Styrene block polymers are used for the production of ear / side panels, waistbands, leg elastics, tabs as well as in the landing area of baby diapers. Growing environmental concerns, coupled with the low cost of replacing rubber, PVC and other thermoplastics in various industrial applications, is a significant factor expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the annual average price of natural rubber at the Singapore Commodity Exchange (one of key global commodity exchanges for rubber) reached Approximately 4.82 per kilogram in 2011. Ever since, the cost has decreased to an annual average of 1,64 US dollars for every kilogram in 2019. The opportunity factors are the developments in the manufacturing and construction sector. As per Statista Research Department, Infrastructure output has been expected to increase at a higher rate from 2019. SBS elastomers aren’t really suitable for continuous use under UV and ozone conditions, which can be the restraining factor.

The regional analysis of global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America’s styrene block copolymers market is likely to account for a large revenue share in the global styrene block copolymers market. The North America, market is growing rapidly because the FDA has approved the use of SBC in the manufacture of medical equipment. The market for styrene block copolymers in Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest increase in terms over the next ten years, due to increasing demand for the construction sector in the countries in the region. The markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are growing significantly in terms of baby diaper use. The use of SBC in footwear has a positive impact on regional industry growth. China has been leading the world market, followed by India.

Major market player included in this report are:

TSRC Corporation

BASF SE

Zeon Corp.

Versalis S.p.A

Ineos Styrolution

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Kraton Performance Polymers

Sinopec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC)

by Application

Asphalt Modification (Paving and Roofing)

Polymer Modification

Adhesives and Sealants

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Dynamics

3.1. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

5.4.2. Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC)

Chapter 6. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Asphalt Modification (Paving and Roofing)

6.4.2. Polymer Modification

6.4.3. Adhesives and Sealants

6.4.4. others

Chapter 7. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.2.1. U.S. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.3. Europe Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.3.2. Germany Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.3.3. France Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.3.4. Spain Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.3.5. Italy Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.4.2. India Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.4.3. Japan Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.4.4. Australia Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.4.5. South Korea Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.5. Latin America Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.5.2. Mexico Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

7.6. Rest of The World Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles TSRC Corporation

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. BASF SE

8.2.3. Zeon Corp.

8.2.4. Versalis S.p.A

8.2.5. Ineos Styrolution

8.2.6. JSR Corporation

8.2.7. Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

8.2.8. Eastman Chemical Company

8.2.9. Kraton Performance Polymers

8.2.10. Sinopec

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

TABLE 2. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. U.S. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. U.S. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. U.S. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. Canada Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Canada Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Canada Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. UK Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. UK Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. UK Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Germany Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Germany Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Germany Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. France Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. France Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. France Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. Spain Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. Spain Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Spain Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Italy Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Italy Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Italy Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. ROE Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. ROE Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. ROE Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. China Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. China Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. China Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. India Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. India Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market estimates & f

…continued

