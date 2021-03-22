Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Increasingly widespread health concerns continue to affect demand for sugar confectionery. In particular, consumers are becoming more conscious about the potential for high sugar intake to take its toll on their own health and the health of their children. This has led many households to take active steps to reduce the sugar intake of all occupants, especially among children. The results have been unfavourable for sales of sugar confectionery as this is one of the first products that parents are…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Sugar’s Pr Problems Continue To Suppress the Category’s Growth Potential

Pressure on the Sugar Supply From Brazil’s Ethanol Industry Pushes Unit Prices

Toffees, Caramels and Nougat Benefits From Traditional Image

Competitive Landscape

Arcor Loses Value Share As Economic Situation in Argentina Deteriorates

Local Companies Remain Strong Names in A Fragmented Category

Sanchez Cano Continues To Benefit From Its Focus on Innovation

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2014-2019

…continued

