Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The retail volume growth of sugar confectionery will be adversely affected in 2020, with consumption impacted by lockdown measures. Many traditional grocery retailers will operate for shorter hours in the day, while many children will be restricted from going outdoors and schools and recreational areas were closed during the lockdown. Manufacturers continue to focus on children, who remain the key consumer group for sugar confectionery. Adults are more likely to opt for other sweet alternatives…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sugar Confectionery in Pakistan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown limits demand among children in 2020
Sugar tax rise poses challenge to leading players
Domestic players continue to dominate thanks to low pricing, wide range and fun product formats
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Good growth ahead thanks to affordable domestic brands and large consumer base
Pricing will remain key in forecast period, particularly in wake of 2020 tax rise
Boiled sweets and pastilles, gums, jellies and chews will succeed via low prices and extensive variety
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

