Global Sun Products Corp, The in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

September 2016 marked the completion of Henkel’s USD3.6 billion acquisition of Sun Products from Vestar Capital Partners. The acquisition of Sun’s portfolio of household name brands, such as All, Sun, Wisk and Snuggle, will catapult Henkel into second place in terms of value sales in the North American laundry care industry.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

