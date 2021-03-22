Global Supercapacitor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Supercapacitor Market is valued at approximately USD 365 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A supercapacitor, also known as ultracapacitor, is rated in farads and have a thousand times higher capacity than an electrolytic capacitor. It is usually used for storing energy and enduring regular charge and discharge cycles at a greater and shorter interval. Thus, supercapacitors are an all-inclusive combination of the properties of conventional batteries and capacitors. Supercapacitors are mostly used for regenerative braking, short-term energy storage, or burst-mode power delivery within cranes, buses, trains, cars, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). Further, smaller units of supercapacitors are frequently used as a memory backup for static random-access memory (SRAM). Also, supercapacitors are utilized in a variety of other applications, including solar power, batteries, battery back-up, and flashlights. Therefore, the demand for supercapacitors is significantly growing around the world. Moreover, rising demand for electric vehicles, increased use of supercapacitors in smart wearables, and surging utilization in renewable energy generation plants are the few other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the global electric vehicle (EV) sales were was estimated at around 312,000 units in Q1 2018, which is an increase of 58% as compared to Q1 2017 which holds almost 197,000 units. Additionally, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of the global industry including the automobile, energy, electronics, and many more, due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus. Therefore, it causes a substantial decline in the production and trade disruptions of industrial products so, the demand for supercapacitor may significantly decline, which act as a major roadblock for the demand of supercapacitor in the recent years. However, the high cost associated with products is one of the major factors impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Supercapacitor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the investment in renewable energy plants, along with growing demand for medical devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles, growing demand for consumer electronics, and rapidly growing industrialization & infrastructure development projects are the factors creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CAP-XX

LS Mtron Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Tesla (Maxwell Technologies)

Eaton Corporation Inc

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

IOXUS Inc

NAWATechnologies

Skeleton Technologies OU

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electric Double-layered Capacitors (EDLCs)

Pseudo capacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

By Electrode Material:

Carbon-Based Supercapacitors

Metal Oxide–Based Supercapacitors

Conducting Polymer–Based Supercapacitors

Composite-Based Supercapacitors

By Application:

Automotive

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Supercapacitor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Supercapacitor Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Supercapacitor Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Supercapacitor Market, by Electrode Material, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Supercapacitor Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Supercapacitor Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Supercapacitor Market Dynamics

3.1. Supercapacitor Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Supercapacitor Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Supercapacitor Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Supercapacitor Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Supercapacitor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Supercapacitor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Electric Double-layered Capacitors (EDLCs)

5.4.2. Pseudo capacitors

5.4.3. Hybrid Capacitors

Chapter 6. Global Supercapacitor Market, by Electrode Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Supercapacitor Market by Electrode Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Supercapacitor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Electrode Material 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Supercapacitor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Carbon-Based Supercapacitors

6.4.2. Metal Oxide–Based Supercapacitors

6.4.3. Conducting Polymer–Based Supercapacitors

6.4.4. Composite-Based Supercapacitors

Chapter 7. Global Supercapacitor Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Supercapacitor Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Supercapacitor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Supercapacitor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Energy

7.4.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4.4. Medical

7.4.5. Aerospace & Defense

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Supercapacitor Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Supercapacitor Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Supercapacitor Market

8.2.1. U.S. Supercapacitor Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Electrode Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Supercapacitor Market

8.3. Europe Supercapacitor Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Supercapacitor Market

8.3.2. Germany Supercapacitor Market

8.3.3. France Supercapacitor Market

8.3.4. Spain Supercapacitor Market

8.3.5. Italy Supercapacitor Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Supercapacitor Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Supercapacitor Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Supercapacitor Market

8.4.2. India Supercapacitor Market

8.4.3. Japan Supercapacitor Market

8.4.4. Australia Supercapacitor Market

8.4.5. South Korea Supercapacitor Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Supercapacitor Market

8.5. Latin America Supercapacitor Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Supercapacitor Market

8.5.2. Mexico Supercapacitor Market

8.6. Rest of The World Supercapacitor Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. CAP-XX

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. LS Mtron Ltd.

9.2.3. Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

9.2.4. Panasonic Corporation

9.2.5. Tesla (Maxwell Technologies)

9.2.6. Eaton Corporation Inc

9.2.7. Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

9.2.8. IOXUS Inc

9.2.9. NAWATechnologies

9.2.10. Skeleton Technologies OU

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 2. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY ELECTRODE MATERIAL 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. U.S. SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. U.S. SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. U.S. SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. CANADA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. CANADA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. CANADA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. UK SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. UK SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. UK SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. GERMANY SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. GERMANY SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. GERMANY SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. ROE SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. ROE SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. ROE SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. CHINA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. CHINA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. CHINA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. INDIA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 35. INDIA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 36. INDIA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 37. JAPAN SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 38. JAPAN SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 39. JAPAN SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 40. ROAPAC SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 41. ROAPAC SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 42. ROAPAC SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 43. BRAZIL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 44. BRAZIL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 45. BRAZIL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 46. MEXICO SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 47. MEXICO SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 48. MEXICO SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 49. ROLA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 50. ROLA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 51. ROLA SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 52. ROW SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 53. ROW SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 54. ROW SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 55. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET

TABLE 56. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET

TABLE 57. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 58. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDEREDFIG 1. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIG 2. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, MARKET ESTIMATION TECHNIQUES

FIG 3. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES & FORECAST METHODS

FIG 4. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, KEY TRENDS 2019

FIG 5. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, GROWTH PROSPECTS 2020-2027

FIG 6. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, PORTERS 5 FORCE MODEL

FIG 7. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, PEST ANALYSIS

FIG 8. GLOBAL SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET, VALUE CH

…continued

