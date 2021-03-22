Global Surgical DrapesMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Surgical Drapes Market is valued approximately USD 3100 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surgical Drapes are sterile fabrics or fabric-like materials which is used to isolate the surgical site from the rest of the body. Surgical drapes are also used to isolate the body from other sources of contamination. Also, such drapes act as a barrier against bacterial contamination in the surgical field. Also, the market is attributed to the advancements made in the healthcare sector in terms of usage of medical protective gears while performing surgeries to reduce risk of transmission of pathogens to surgeons, patients and medical personnel. The gears can be used repeatedly even after multiple washes, with a rising focus on maintaining sterility of unprepared environmental surfaces. Thus, high adoption of surgical drapes is witnessed. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increase in the number of surgical procedures and awareness regarding the spread of various infection. As per the EuroStat, the number of surgical procedures per 100 thousand inhabitants increased from 104.1 laparoscopic Appendectomy procedures in 2012 to 116.5 in 2017 in Ireland, followed by a similar increase in Austria from 49.9 procedures to 75.6 procedures. As a result, the demand and need for surgical drapes would increase as it ensures properties such as strong barrier for microorganisms and resistance and tearing as compares to reusable drapes and gown where this performance may be depleting. However, increase in price of surgical drapes is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Drapes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the increasing use of single -use surgical drapes, growing healthcare spending and strong presence of industry players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medline Industries, Inc.

Foothills Industries

Sunshine Apparel

Surya Tex Tech

Cardinal Health

Medica Europe Bv

3m Health Care

Synergy Health Plc

Alan Medical

Paul Hartmann Ag

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Incise

Laparoscopy

Laparotomy

Leggings

Lithotomy

Sheets

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Healthcare Institutes & Organizations

Home Care Settings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Drapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Surgical Drapes Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Surgical Drapes Market, by Product Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Surgical Drapes Market, by End-User 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Surgical Drapes Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Surgical Drapes Market Dynamics

3.1. Surgical Drapes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Surgical Drapes Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Surgical Drapes Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Surgical Drapes Market by Product Type , Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Surgical Drapes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Surgical Drapes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Incise

5.4.2. Laparoscopy

5.4.3. Laparotomy

5.4.4. Leggings

5.4.5. Lithotomy

5.4.6. Sheets

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Surgical Drapes Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Surgical Drapes Market by End-User , Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Surgical Drapes Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Surgical Drapes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Clinics

6.4.3. Healthcare Institutes & Organizations

6.4.4. Home Care Settings

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Surgical Drapes Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Surgical Drapes Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Surgical Drapes Market

7.2.1. U.S. Surgical Drapes Market

7.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Surgical Drapes Market

7.3. Europe Surgical Drapes Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Surgical Drapes Market

7.3.2. Germany Surgical Drapes Market

7.3.3. France Surgical Drapes Market

7.3.4. Spain Surgical Drapes Market

7.3.5. Italy Surgical Drapes Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Surgical Drapes Market

7.4.2. India Surgical Drapes Market

7.4.3. Japan Surgical Drapes Market

7.4.4. Australia Surgical Drapes Market

7.4.5. South Korea Surgical Drapes Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Drapes Market

7.5. Latin America Surgical Drapes Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Surgical Drapes Market

7.5.2. Mexico Surgical Drapes Market

7.6. Rest of The World Surgical Drapes Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Medline Industries, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Foothills Industries

8.2.3. Sunshine Apparel

8.2.4. Surya Tex Tech

8.2.5. Cardinal Health

8.2.6. Medica Europe Bv

8.2.7. 3m Health Care

8.2.8. Synergy Health Plc

8.2.9. Alan Medical

8.2.10. Paul Hartmann Ag

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. Global Surgical Drapes market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Surgical Drapes market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Surgical Drapes market estimates & forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Surgical Drapes market estimates & forecasts by End-users 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. Global Surgical Drapes market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Global Surgical Drapes market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

….continued

