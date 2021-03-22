All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2019 saw protein/energy bars and fruit and nut bars lead growth in sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks as consumers increasingly sought snacks that are not only low in added sugar, but which offer clear health benefits. In protein bars, the trend towards high-protein diets continued to underpin remarkable sales growth during the year. Strong growth in the category was also underpinned by the launch of new products with indulgent flavours, as well as vegan and clean label options. In the…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Healthier Options Win As Consumers Minimise the Health Impacts of Their Snacking
Demand for Chocolate Coated Biscuits Remains Robust Despite Health Concerns
Healthier Products Likely To Be Launched in Response To Rising Demand
Competitive Landscape
Local Player M Dias Branco SA Maintains Its Leading Position
Nestlé and Mondelez Remain the Leading Multinational Players
Private Label Registers Strong Growth As Consumers Become More Accepting
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2015-2019

 

…continued

 

