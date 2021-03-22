All news

Global Sweet Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Honey is the most traditional product within sweet spreads in Brazil. It continues to claim the biggest value sales among all types of sweet spreads, despite retail volume sales seeing an ongoing slight decline. The country boasts many honey producers, making the category highly fragmented, and ranks among the top 10 producers in the world. Honey remains commonly consumed at breakfast and in desserts, being an option with a strong appeal for being healthy. Honey is expected to see positive growt…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Honey’s Health Appeal Supports Its Value Sales
Positive Growth Continues in Jams and Preserves Due To New Consumption Occasions and Inventive Food Pairings
Chocolate Spreads and Nut and Seed Based Spreads Continue To Gain Popularity
Competitive Landscape
Nutella Continues To Dominate Chocolate Spreads With Strategies To Reach More Consumers
the Fitness Trend and the Indulgence Appeal Attract Consumers To Peanut Butter
Queensberry Maintains Its Lead in Jams and Preserves With New Flavours and Wider Distribution
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2014-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2019

 

…continued

 

