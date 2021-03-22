All news

Global TERNO Real Estate sro Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

During the forecast period, Terno Real Estate is expected to expand the number of stores it operates in regions outside of Bratislava. The company was created by the merger of Diligentia RC sro and Terno Group ks, which over review period acquired four former retail brands in Slovakia: Albert Heijn, Hypernova, Terno and Moja Samoska. 2016 saw a huge rebranding of all of the outlets of these former chains under two new brands: Terno and Terno Plus. The majority of the outlets of these chains are…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

TERNO REAL ESTATE SRO IN RETAILING (SLOVAKIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Terno Real Estate sro: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Terno Real Estate sro: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Terno Real Estate sro: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

