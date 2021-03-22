All news

Global Thomas Cook Group Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Thomas Cook weathered a tough year in 2016, with Brexit uncertainty and terrorist attacks affecting consumers’ choice of travel destinations. The strategic focus of developing its own brand of hotels and resorts appears to be working, with a share dividend paid out for the first time in five years. The launch of Thomas Cook China is hoped to bring in a new source of wealthy outbound travellers, whilst Europeans have shifted to Western Mediterranean and long haul destinations.

Euromonitor International’s Thomas Cook Group Plc in Travel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Travel market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Thomas Cook Group Plc in Travel (World)
Euromonitor International
January 2017
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Geographic and Category Opportunities
Brand Strategy

…continued

