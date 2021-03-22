All news

Global Torrecafé Aguila Roja y Cía Ltda Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Torrecafé Águila Roja y Cía Ltda is an important coffee company focused on coffee production. The company is looking to increase its coverage across the country by expanding its distribution from its area of influence in western Colombia. The firm principally markets its products to middle- and low-income consumers and offers a wide portfolio of products mainly in standard fresh coffee.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TORRECAFÉ AGUILA ROJA Y CÍA LTDA IN HOT DRINKS (COLOMBIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Torrecafé Águila Roja y Cía Ltda: Key Facts
Summary 2 Torrecafé Águila Roja y Cía Ltda: Operational Indicators

