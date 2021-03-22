Global Torrecafé Aguila Roja y Cía Ltda Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Torrecafé Águila Roja y Cía Ltda is an important coffee company focused on coffee production. The company is looking to increase its coverage across the country by expanding its distribution from its area of influence in western Colombia. The firm principally markets its products to middle- and low-income consumers and offers a wide portfolio of products mainly in standard fresh coffee.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

TORRECAFÉ AGUILA ROJA Y CÍA LTDA IN HOT DRINKS (COLOMBIA)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Torrecafé Águila Roja y Cía Ltda: Key Facts

Summary 2 Torrecafé Águila Roja y Cía Ltda: Operational Indicators

…continued

