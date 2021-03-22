All news

Global Traditional Toys and Games Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of traditional toys and games in Latin America rose slightly in value terms in 2018, following a decline earlier in the review period, owing to weakness in key regional economies. The expansion of licensing, improving economic conditions in 2018 and increasing unit prices helped the industry.

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Toys and Games in Latin America global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Traditional Toys and Games in Latin America
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…continued

 

 

 

