Global Unilever South Central Europe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Unilever South Central intends to consolidate its position on the market via constant new product developments and aggressive marketing of its brands. Unilever also intends to make its production more efficient (producing sustainable products with less waste resulting from the manufacturing process).

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

UNILEVER SOUTH CENTRAL EUROPE SRL IN HOME CARE (ROMANIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Unilever South Central Europe SRL: Key Facts
Summary 2 Unilever South Central Europe SRL: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning

