Global USB Charger Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global USB Charger Market is valued at approximately USD 26.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. USB charger is a type of power adopter used to charge any other consumer electronic devices, that generates the 5-volt DC standard output. The amperage of the USB charger is typically ranges from 0.7 amperes to 2.4 amperes. The device is usually consumed with an AC power outlet and a USB cable is inserted at one endpoint, which offers the transfer of energy. The USB chargers can sense when they are linked to an AC unit and when the charger linked to a computer system, through which it can regulate drawing power. Therefore, the utility for USB Charger is significantly growing all over the world. Furthermore, the rising penetration and shipments of smartphones around the world, along with increasing adoption of consumer electronics due to growing purchasing power among individuals are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Statista, in 2017, the global smartphone unit shipments were totaled about 1.6 billion units, representing an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). Also, according to International Data Corporation, the smartphone vendors shipped a total of 369.8 million units around the world during the fourth quarter of 2019. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for USB Charger, globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the consumer electronics industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, which has led to the unavailability of adequate raw material and causes a slowdown in the production. Also, the government has restricted the movement of goods, services, and people to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, which caused a shortage in demand for USB chargers, and thus, inhibiting the growth at least in the recent year. However, the presence of counterfeit products and fluctuating raw material prices are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global USB Charger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the intensified penetration for smartphones, rising demand for the latest technology for charging and changing lifestyles of people living in urban areas. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for advanced smartphones and the presence of a significant number of market vendors would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Just Wireless

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Baccus Global LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Eaton Corporation

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Xiaomi

MIZCO International Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

USB A Type

USB B Type

USB C Type

By Charger Type:

Wall Chargers

Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock

Car Charger

By Port:

One

Two

Three

Four

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Home Use

Car Use

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global USB Charger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. USB Charger Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. USB Charger Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. USB Charger Market, by Charger Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. USB Charger Market, by Port, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. USB Charger Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. USB Charger Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global USB Charger Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global USB Charger Market Dynamics

3.1. USB Charger Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global USB Charger Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global USB Charger Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global USB Charger Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global USB Charger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. USB Charger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. USB A Type

5.4.2. USB B Type

5.4.3. USB C Type

Chapter 6. Global USB Charger Market, by Charger Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global USB Charger Market by Charger Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global USB Charger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Charger Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. USB Charger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Wall Chargers

6.4.2. Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock

6.4.3. Car Charger

Chapter 7. Global USB Charger Market, by Port

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global USB Charger Market by Port, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global USB Charger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Port 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. USB Charger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. One

7.4.2. Two

7.4.3. Three

7.4.4. Four

Chapter 8. Global USB Charger Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global USB Charger Market by Distribution Channel – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global USB Charger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. USB Charger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Online

8.4.2. Offline

Chapter 9. Global USB Charger Market, by Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global USB Charger Market by Application – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global USB Charger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. USB Charger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Home Use

9.4.2. Car Use

9.4.3. Others

Chapter 10. Global USB Charger Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. USB Charger Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America USB Charger Market

10.2.1. U.S. USB Charger Market

10.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2. Charger Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3. Port breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2. Canada USB Charger Market

10.3. Europe USB Charger Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. USB Charger Market

10.3.2. Germany USB Charger Market

10.3.3. France USB Charger Market

10.3.4. Spain USB Charger Market

10.3.5. Italy USB Charger Market

10.3.6. Rest of Europe USB Charger Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific USB Charger Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China USB Charger Market

10.4.2. India USB Charger Market

10.4.3. Japan USB Charger Market

10.4.4. Australia USB Charger Market

10.4.5. South Korea USB Charger Market

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific USB Charger Market

10.5. Latin America USB Charger Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil USB Charger Market

10.5.2. Mexico USB Charger Market

10.6. Rest of The World USB Charger Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Just Wireless

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. AT&T Intellectual Property

11.2.3. Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

11.2.4. Baccus Global LLC

11.2.5. Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

11.2.6. Eaton Corporation

11.2.7. Twin-Star International, Inc.

11.2.8. Xiaomi

11.2.9. MIZCO International Inc.

11.2.10. Verizon Communications Inc.

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. Global USB Charger market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by Charger Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by Port 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. Global USB Charger market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. Global USB Charger market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. U.S. USB Charger market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. U.S. USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. U.S. USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. Canada USB Charger market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. Canada USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. Canada USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. UK USB Charger market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. UK USB Charger market estimates & forecasts by segm

…continued

