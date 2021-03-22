All news

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2°to 8°.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaccine Refrigerators in China, including the following market information:
China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
China Vaccine Refrigerators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Vaccine Refrigerators Market 2019 (%)
The global Vaccine Refrigerators market was valued at 212.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 265.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Vaccine Refrigerators market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vaccine Refrigerators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vaccine Refrigerators production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators
Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

China Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Epidemic Prevention Station
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Panasonic
Dometic
Haier
Helmer
SO-LOW
Follett
Standex
Thermo Fisher
Dulas
Vestfrost Solutions
Migali Scientific
Felix Storch
Indrel
SunDanzer
Sun Frost
Sure Chill

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vaccine Refrigerators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Vaccine Refrigerators Overall Market Size
2.1 China Vaccine Refrigerators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Vaccine Refrigerators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Vaccine Refrigerators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….….continued

All news

