Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Vacuum cleaners continues to record positive sales growth, although volume rises remain quite low. Many Mexican consumers have no interest in vacuum cleaners as they believe that these types of product are only suitable for homes that have rugs or carpets throughout, and they do not perceive that they have additional benefits for people who have homes with tiled, stone or other hard-material floors. There are, however, many brands available in the category. They are increasingly available at dif…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797744-vacuum-cleaners-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-probiotics-supplement-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2029-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anosatellite-and-microsatellite-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Limited appeal among consumers keeps sales quite static

Futuristic robotic vacuum cleaners are impressing Mexicans

Players selling via internet retailing could clean up

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Koblenz has a big lead in vacuum cleaners

Dyson pulls the cord on convention

Models are becoming lighter and their technology more intelligent

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105