Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for vacuum cleaners remained limited by the easy availability and affordability of domestic help at the end of the review period. Furthermore, a number of typical features of Indian homes make them difficult to clean using vacuum cleaners, including different floor levels, inconsistent use of carpet, thick curtains, deep wall corners, and tiled floors. In addition, lower-priced vacuum cleaner models are often bulky with a limited cord reach. The continued unreliability of the electricity…

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Significant constraints on demand
Handheld models grow in popularity
Lack of rural awareness limiting growth potential
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Eureka Forbes builds lead on direct selling
Dyson amongst companies looking to expand in smaller categories
New robotic vacuum cleaners
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

 

