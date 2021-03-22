All news

Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

EU eco-design requirements that came into effect in 2017 cover energy efficiency, performance and also product information. Although manufacturers have faced difficulties meeting the new requirements, the ultimate winners of these EU regulations are consumers, since all available vacuum cleaners have become more innovative and more energy-efficient. At the same time, these changes are having a self-regulatory effect on quality, with smaller companies that used to provide poor-quality models disa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797827-vacuum-cleaners-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-stitching-products-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dairy-products-packaging-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
New EU eco-design requirements leads to consumers trading up to new models
Rising incomes sees consumers willing to invest in new formats and premium options
Robotic vacuum cleaners set for bright future despite challenges remaining
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Sencor leads the way with affordable range but invests in premium models too
Xiaomi makes strong entry while Dyson looks to finally make a mark in Hungary
iRobot Roomba holds the lead and introduces new self-cleaning model
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Comprehensive Analysis On PEX Pipe Crimp Tools Market Based On Types And Application

Alex

“ The global PEX Pipe Crimp Tools market report provides comprehensive product analysis which includes its expected performance, pricing factors, and potential developments during the forecast period 2020-2027. The report confers information about the market’s overall performance, challenges, threats, and opportunities that reflects the present and future market scenario. Along with this, it lays out […]
All news

TD-LTE Ecosystems Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm, AT&T, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, MediaTek

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the TD-LTE Ecosystems Market. Global TD-LTE Ecosystems Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the TD-LTE Ecosystems […]
All news News

Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2025 with Types, Produscts and Key Players

kumar

Global Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine market research report provides the details about Industry Overview, Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile and Product and Service. Automatic Shrimp Grading Machine market research report also gives information on the Trade […]