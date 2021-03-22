Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

EU eco-design requirements that came into effect in 2017 cover energy efficiency, performance and also product information. Although manufacturers have faced difficulties meeting the new requirements, the ultimate winners of these EU regulations are consumers, since all available vacuum cleaners have become more innovative and more energy-efficient. At the same time, these changes are having a self-regulatory effect on quality, with smaller companies that used to provide poor-quality models disa…
Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
New EU eco-design requirements leads to consumers trading up to new models
Rising incomes sees consumers willing to invest in new formats and premium options
Robotic vacuum cleaners set for bright future despite challenges remaining
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Sencor leads the way with affordable range but invests in premium models too
Xiaomi makes strong entry while Dyson looks to finally make a mark in Hungary
iRobot Roomba holds the lead and introduces new self-cleaning model
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
