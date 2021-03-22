Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

EU eco-design requirements that came into effect in 2017 cover energy efficiency, performance and also product information. Although manufacturers have faced difficulties meeting the new requirements, the ultimate winners of these EU regulations are consumers, since all available vacuum cleaners have become more innovative and more energy-efficient. At the same time, these changes are having a self-regulatory effect on quality, with smaller companies that used to provide poor-quality models disa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797827-vacuum-cleaners-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-stitching-products-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dairy-products-packaging-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

New EU eco-design requirements leads to consumers trading up to new models

Rising incomes sees consumers willing to invest in new formats and premium options

Robotic vacuum cleaners set for bright future despite challenges remaining

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sencor leads the way with affordable range but invests in premium models too

Xiaomi makes strong entry while Dyson looks to finally make a mark in Hungary

iRobot Roomba holds the lead and introduces new self-cleaning model

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105