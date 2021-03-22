Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for vacuum cleaners remained relatively robust in the face of the economic shock of COVID-19 during 2020, but retail volume sales growth did slow to its lowest rate in eight years. Demand for vacuum cleaners was supported by the fact that the pandemic heightened the interest of local consumers in maintaining a clean home in order to minimise the risk of contagion. In particular, this boosted demand for models with hypoallergenic filters. Cylinder models continue to dominate retail volume…

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 weighs on consumer confidence, but demand for vacuum cleaners is supported by heightened concern regarding home cleanliness

Dyson grows in popularity with affluent consumers who want the latest technology and cutting-edge design

Demand for robotic vacuum cleaners hard hit by pandemic, but referral programme helps eufy gain traction

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local consumers will continue to favour cylinder vacuum cleaners for the affordability and effective cleaning

Prevalence of domestic help will limit demand for premium stick and robotic vacuum cleaners

Consumers will continue to grow more comfortable with online shopping

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

…continued

