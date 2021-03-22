Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of vacuum cleaners declined for the first time since 2014 during 2020. Although COVID-19 made many local consumers more conscientious of the need to keep their home clean in order to minimise the risk of contagion, relatively few of them purchased a new vacuum cleaner. Some who would have purchased a new appliance during more prosperous times were forced to mend and make do due to the economic shock of the pandemic, which led many to postpone non-essential purchases.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798013-vacuum-cleaners-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-semiconductor-automated-test-equipment-ate-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-protective-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic shock of COVID-19 forces more consumers to mend and make do

Interest in robotic vacuum cleaners limited to a very small number of affluent gadget lovers

With a high degree of brand recognition and broad distribution, Toshiba remains the leading brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic recovery will be weak, as many consumers will remain wary of discretionary purchases

Robotic and stick vacuum cleaners will remain peripheral

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2017-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]eports.com

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105