Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of vacuum cleaners declined for the first time since 2014 during 2020. Although COVID-19 made many local consumers more conscientious of the need to keep their home clean in order to minimise the risk of contagion, relatively few of them purchased a new vacuum cleaner. Some who would have purchased a new appliance during more prosperous times were forced to mend and make do due to the economic shock of the pandemic, which led many to postpone non-essential purchases.

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic shock of COVID-19 forces more consumers to mend and make do
Interest in robotic vacuum cleaners limited to a very small number of affluent gadget lovers
With a high degree of brand recognition and broad distribution, Toshiba remains the leading brand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post-pandemic recovery will be weak, as many consumers will remain wary of discretionary purchases
Robotic and stick vacuum cleaners will remain peripheral
E-commerce will continue to grow in importance
CATEGORY DATA
