Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The move towards a smart home is still more likely to begin with small rather than major appliances, with robotic vacuum cleaners a prime choice. The growth in retail volume sales of robotic vacuum cleaners remains very strong in 2019. Robotic vacuum cleaners address the consumer demand to remove the chore from cleaning and offer time-savings. Moreover, a new generation of robotic vacuum cleaners combines connectivity (ease-of-use, convenience) with greater suction power, cleaning reach and effe…

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
the Smart Home and Convenience Trends Push Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
Stick Is Set To Become the Main Format Through Convenience and Power
Energy-efficiency and Noise Set To Inform New Launches and Purchasing Decisions
Competitive Landscape
Bsh Overtakes Electrolux Due To A Stronger Stable in An Increasingly Competitive Landscape
Consumers Appreciate the Higher Power and Innovation of New Dyson V11
New Launches Boost Volume Share Performances for Philips and Groupe Seb
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2015-2019

 

…continued

 

