Global Vibrating Screen Market Size study, by Type (Linear Vibrating Screen, Circular Vibratory Screen, Others) End-Use (Mining, Aggregate, Recycling, Food and Chemical Industry, Casting for Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Vibrating Screen Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Vibrating screens are utilized to segregate feeds according to their sizes. These mainly comprise of separating solid and crushed ores down to approximately 210 µm and are also applicable to the both – dried and humid feed. High frequency vibrating screens are primarily used in the mineral processing industries. Different types of vibrating screens are available namely, circular vibrating screens, gyratory screens etc. The high frequency vibration screen operates at varying 0 to 25 degrees and can go up to a maximum of 45 degrees. Vibrating screens are widely used in , mining, building materials refractory, coal, etc. and can be customized according to the requirement. Waste streams rescue from waste products should be treated as they may cause damage to the environment over a prolong period of time. The market growth is primarily driven by fast and easy replacement of vibrating screens and escalating demands from private ownership of residential areas in advanced economies, which require filtering of unwanted materials from gravel, cement, and others across the world. Moreover, the manufacturers are developing ultrafine vibrating screens that has 10 screen decks and a feed splitter box. This provides accurate feed distribution across the decks, smaller pumps, lower capital investments, and increased efficiency. These has led to increased adoption of this new vibratory screens therefore increasing the market growth. Hence high availability and low maintenance are a feature of vibratory screens which have helped the market grow with durable design and low susceptibility.. However, long life-cycle and high capital investments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Vibrating Screen market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the developed infrastructure and escalating demands from private ownership of residential areas in advanced economies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing investments in the infrastructural developments in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vibrating Screen market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Derrick Corporation

The Weir Group PLC

Aury

Astec Industries Inc

Metso Oyj

Thyssenkrupp AG

Deister Machine Company Inc

General Kinematics Corporation

JOST

Binder -CoAG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear Vibrating Screen

Circular Vibratory Screen

Others

By End-Use:

Mining

Aggregate

Recycling

Food and Chemical Industry

Casting for Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Vibrating Screen Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vibrating Screen Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vibrating Screen Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Vibrating Screen Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

