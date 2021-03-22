All news

Global Viet Tien Garment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Having lost its leading position in apparel and footwear specialist retailers to Blue Exchange Co Ltd during 2016, Viet Tien Garment’s goal over the forecast period is to regain its position as the leading garment retailer in Vietnam. Accordingly, the company is set to undertake various strategic measures such as improving its human resources, the more innovative use of technology and different distribution channels and intensifying its use of price promotions in order to enhance production capa…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

VIET TIEN GARMENT JSC IN RETAILING (VIETNAM)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 Viet Tien Garment JSC: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

