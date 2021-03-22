All news

Global Wander AG in Hot Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Wander is best known for its popular malt-based hot drinks brand Ovomaltine, which enjoys almost universal recognition in Switzerland. The company has gradually diversified into tea and in 2015 focused on promoting its Twinings brand in Switzerland. The company’s strategic approach is to try to benefit from the growing potential of speciality teas via a focus on marketing activities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

