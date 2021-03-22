Global Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection:Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global demand for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems will increaseat a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the next five years (2019-2024) to reach $REDACTED billion in 2024. Water is an increasingly scarce resource that must be delivered efficiently by utilities to customers. Water infrastructure globally is in need of significant modernization. Globally, REDACTED% of water is lost to undetected leaks in water infrastructure, failure to accurately meter usage and, insome cases, theft. In several countries, non-revenue water (NRW) rates exceed REDACTED%. Smart metering, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), is an effective tool for reducing NRW.
Demand for water leak detection systems market will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion. Water leak detection systems are devices which detect any accidental or unwanted water spillage or leakage through pipelines or plumbing fittings; such leaks can lead to severe loss of revenue for the supplier. Several types of water leak detection systems are available in market which can be used in a variety of applications.
Demand for water quality monitoring systems will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion. In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The growing awareness of water quality measurements due to the rising levels of water pollution and increasing government funding for pollution monitoring and control are the major factors driving this market. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring solutions and technical limitations associated with water monitoring products are the major restraints for this market.Report Scope:
Chapter 1 presents the introduction. The study goals and objectives are identified and the reasons for doing the study are advanced. Chapter 1 also details the contribution of the study, the audience, the scope and format, and methodology. The analyst’s credentials are presented and the related BCC Research reports listed.
Chapter 2 presents the report’s summary and highlights, including a summary table and summary figure which presents some of the key findings from the study.
Chapter 3 presents the market and technology background for the market and puts it in its proper context.
Chapter 4 presents demand for water meters by type, application, technology and geography. These segments are each quantified with global and regional forecasts through 2024.
Chapter 5 presents demand for water quality sensors by type, application, technology and geography. These are each quantified with global and regional forecasts through 2024.
Chapter 6 presents demand for water leak detection systems by type, application, technology and geography. These are each quantified with global and regional forecasts through 2024.
Chapter 7 presents a review of patents for the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection market.
Chapter 8 identifies, presents and discusses the government environmental/energy regulation scene as it applies to water metering, leak detection and quality monitoring, including industry compliance and quantification of economic effects.
Chapter 9 presents the key drivers impacting the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection market, and includes a description of the importance of the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection market infrastructure in relation to the overall global energy economy.
Chapter 10 presents profiles of companies involved in the water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection infrastructure market with highlights of their major activities including financial performance and market specialties.
Report Includes:
– 74 tables
– Industry analysis of the global markets for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
– Study and impact analysis of the existing government regulations, key technological updates and economic trends that affect the global market
– Evaluation of market size and analysis of market trends by component type, technology type, detection technique, application, acoustic equipment and region
– Company profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher Corp., Mueller Water Products Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens Ag, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xylem Inc. ABB ASEA BROWN BOVERI LTD.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of this Report
Information Sources
Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience
Methodology
Years Considered in This Report
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Market and Technology
Water Meters
Architecture
Technology Type
Applications
Water Quality Sensors
Applications
Water Leak Detection Systems
Continuous Detectors
Non-continuous Detectors
Technology
Equipment
Chapter 4 Global Market for Water Meters
Global Market for Water Meters by Architecture Type
Basic Meters
Electronic Meters
Smart Meters
Global Market for Water Meters by Technology
AMR
AMI
Global Market for Water Meters by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Global Market for Water Meters by Application
Global Market for Water Meter by Architecture and Region
Global Market for Basic Meters by Region
Global Market for Electronic Meters by Region
Global Market for Smart Meters by Region
Global Market for Water Meters by Architecture and Application
Global Market for Basic Water Meters by Application
Global Market for Electronic Meters by Application
Global Market for Smart Meters by Application
Global Market for Water Meter Technology by Region
Global Market for AMR Technology by Region
Global Market for AMI by Region
Global Market for Water Meter Technology by Application
Global Market for AMR Technology by Application
Global Market for AMI by Application
Global Market for Different Applications of Water Meters, by Region
Global Market for Commercial Applications by Region
Global Market for Residential Applications by Region
Global Market for Utilities by Region
Chapter 5 Global Market for Water Quality Sensors
Global Market for Water Quality Sensors by Application
Global Market for Water Quality Sensors by Region
Global Market for Water Quality Sensor Application by Region
Global Market for Water Quality Sensors in Ground/Surface Water Applications by Region
Global Market for Water Quality Sensors in Drinking Water Applications by Region
Global Market for Wastewater Quality Sensors by Region
Global Market for Coastal Water Quality Sensors by Region
Global Market for Water Quality Sensors for Other Water Applications, by Region
Chapter 6 Global Market for Water Leak Detectors
Types of Water Leak Detection Systems
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Technology
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Equipment
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Global Market for Continuous Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Global Market for Non-continuous Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Inspection Meters by Region
Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Type and Region
Global Market for Acoustic Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Global Market for Non-acoustic Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Regulations
Chapter 9 Market Drivers
GDP
Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss
Growing Population Requires Increase in Global Investment in R&D Affecting Water Use and Reuse
United States
Europe
Asia
Rest of the World
Middle East
Non-revenue Water
Pollution Monitoring and Control
Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution
Untreated Wastewater
Need for Water Conservation
Optimizing Water Service by Minimizing Water Theft
Monitoring of Consumption Patterns
Necessity for Reliable Billing….continued
