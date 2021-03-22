All news

Global Wire Loop Snare Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Wire Loop Snare is an instrument used to remove polyps and other projections from a surface, especially within a cavity. It consists of a wire loop that passed round the base of the tumor and gradually tightened.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Loop Snare in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market 2019 (%)
The global Wire Loop Snare market was valued at 75 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Wire Loop Snare market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wire Loop Snare manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wire Loop Snare production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
1600mm
1800mm
2300mm

Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cardiovascular System
Hollow Viscus

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Wire Loop Snare Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Wire Loop Snare Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cook Medical
EV3
Merit Medical
Vascular solutions
Argon Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire Loop Snare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Wire Loop Snare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

