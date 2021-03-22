Global Yateem Group, The in Eyewear (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

The Yateem Group is expected to continue expanding the number of outlets it operates within the United Arab Emirates over the forecast period, capitalising on ongoing strong retail developments within the country. With growing interest in luxury and premium brands among tourists and Emiratis, the company is likely to focus more on these brands within its Yateem Optician stores over the forecast period. The company is expected to increase its focus on online marketing during the forecast period,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857578-yateem-group-the-in-eyewear-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-lab-equipment-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-learning-it-infrastructure-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

YATEEM GROUP, THE IN EYEWEAR (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)

Euromonitor International

July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 The Yateem Group: Key Facts

Summary 2 The Yateem Group: Operational Indicators

Company Background

Internet Strategy

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105