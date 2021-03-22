All news

Global Yildiz Holding AS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Yildiz Holding is the strongest branded packaged food manufacturer in Turkey and one of the leading companies in hot drinks and soft drinks. The company aims to preserve its position through expanding its portfolio of differentiated products under all categories in which it is present in. For example, it was the first company to launch café latte in an instant coffee mixes format in 2011.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings d

etailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

YILDIZ HOLDING AS IN HOT DRINKS (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Yildiz Holding AS: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Yildiz Holding AS: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

