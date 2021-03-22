All news

Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of yoghurt increased moderately for the second consecutive year in 2019 after three years of strongly negative growth earlier in the review period. The principle reason for this return to positive growth for the category is the ongoing recovery of the Brazilian economy from the deep recession which started in 2014, which has led to improvements in consumer sentiment, including among lower-income groups. With constraints on spending loosening during the year, more consumers are returning to…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Recovery in Consumer Spending, Desire for Healthier Snacking Favourable for Yoghurt
Category Players Respond To Rising Demand by Launching Healthy Premium Options
Drinking Yoghurt A Strong Performer As Consumers Look for Greater Convenience
Competitive Landscape
Danone’s Leadership in Yoghurt Underpinned by Its Focus on High-income Consumers
New Product Launches at the Core of Vigor’s Strategy
Itambé Focuses on New Launches As Moo Continues To Bet on Skyr
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2019

 

…continued

 

