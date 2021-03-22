All news

GlobalLG Household & Health Care Ltd Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

LG Household & Health Care Ltd is a leading company in all of its business areas, including home care, where it maintained the market lead in South Korea throughout the review period. As evidenced by the company’s activities, one of its main competitive strengths is a capacity for product differentiation that can both create and respond to new consumer demands. Accordingly, it will continue to invest heavily in research and development, as well as in marketing activities, to ensure continued suc…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE LTD IN HOME CARE (SOUTH KOREA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 LG Household & Health Care Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 LG Household & Health Care Ltd: Operational Indicators 2014-2015
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 LG Household & Health Care Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

