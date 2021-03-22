All news

GlobalMotor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Motor Vehicle Bodies, Motor Vehicles, Parts and Accessories, Trailers and Semi-trailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Market Trends
Production Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2010-2015
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2000-2020
Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2000-2015
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2010-2015
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2010-2015
Table 6 New Registrations of Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars (‘000) 2011-2015
Table 7 Production of Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars (‘000) 2011-2015
Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2000-2020
Firmographics
Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2010-2015
Table 9 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 10 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015
Table 11 Production by Employment Size 2010-2015
Table 12 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 13 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015
Table 14 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2015
Import and Export
Table 15 Import and Export 2010-2015
Table 16 Export Destinations 2010-2015
Table 17 Importing Countries 2010-2015
Chart 4 Import vs Export Growth 2000-2015

…continued

