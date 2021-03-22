All news

Home Care Packaging in Argentina

Sales of refill packs are continuing to rise in Argentina, with growth strengthening in 2018 and 2019 due to the impact of the economic recession, with high inflation and declining disposable income levels making consumers increasingly cost-conscious. Refill packs such as plastic pouches are cheaper than other plastic pack types such as HDPE bottles. In 2019, in terms of volume, plastic pouches was the most important type of packaging among the liquid fabric softeners, laundry aids, bathroom cle…

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Care Packaging in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Smaller pack sizes continue to drive growth in home care
Brands continue to run retail promotional campaigns for large pack sizes and multipacks
Packaging type changes based on product usage

 

