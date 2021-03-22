All news

Home Care Packaging in Indonesia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

In Indonesia, flexible plastic is the main type of packaging not only because it is a more affordable option, but also thanks to its versatility in term of packaging format and packaging size. In 2019, flexible plastic packaging continued to be popular in both modern and traditional retail outlets, albeit in different formats and sizes in the various distribution channels. For example, in term of packaging type, pouches are more common in modern retail outlets, while flexible plastic or sachet p…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care Packaging in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Flexible plastic continues to dominate home care packaging
Refillable plastic pouches still performing strongly
Metal packaging continues to fight against anti-dumping import tariffs

 

