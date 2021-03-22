Home Care Packaging in Japan Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Kao renewed its main laundry detergent product with an innovative closure in spring 2019. This saw its existing Attack Neo concentrated liquid detergent unveiled as Attack Zero with a trigger closure. With this product, consumers just need to pull the trigger, directed at the clothing to be washed. The volume of detergent can be controlled by how many times the user pulls the trigger. With other products without this new trigger closure, consumers needed to use a cup – usually in the form of the…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952197-home-care-packaging-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Home Care Packaging in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-sports-betting-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polydicyclopentadiene-pdcpd-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Home Care Packaging in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Kao introduces Attack Zero concentrated liquid detergent with trigger closure

Lion’s new wide-spray bathroom cleaner

Home insecticides gradually moving away from traditional sprays

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105