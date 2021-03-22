All news

Home Care Packaging in Japan Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Kao renewed its main laundry detergent product with an innovative closure in spring 2019. This saw its existing Attack Neo concentrated liquid detergent unveiled as Attack Zero with a trigger closure. With this product, consumers just need to pull the trigger, directed at the clothing to be washed. The volume of detergent can be controlled by how many times the user pulls the trigger. With other products without this new trigger closure, consumers needed to use a cup – usually in the form of the…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care Packaging in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

