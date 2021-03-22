All news

Home Care Packaging in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Players are now seeing growth in demand for refill packs among consumers in the country. However, they feel that this growth is currently being driven more by price rather than any major consumer awareness of environmental issues. Consumers value the savings possible from buying refill packs. Consumers usually prefer refill packs with plastic screw closures as they are able to use them directly without pouring into another bottle.

Euromonitor International’s Home Care Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

