Home Care Packaging in Mexico Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Previously, manufacturers felt that green packaging resulted in increasing production costs, impacting final retail prices, with Mexican consumers unwilling to pay extra for this. Consumers in Mexico were becoming more conscious of green issues, but were not yet willing to pay more for environmentally-friendly products. However, bottles made from recycled plastic were becoming more common in recent years. Companies are using this as a marketing strategy to demonstrate their corporate responsibility.

Euromonitor International’s Home Care Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Home Care Packaging in Mexico
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Eco-friendly packaging increasingly seen in Mexican home care
Refill packs becoming more common in Mexico
Larger presentations help save money, but many consumers cannot afford them

…continued                                                         

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
