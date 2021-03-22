Chemophobia is continuing to impact consumers’ consumption behaviour when buying home care, with this eroding home care packaging sales. To support sales, manufacturers are continuing to improve product quality and are increasingly switching to natural ingredients such as baking powder while also offering sustainable packaging. However, many consumers remain reluctant to use these products frequently and are limiting use.

Home Care Packaging in South Korea

December 2020

