Home Care Packaging in South Korea

Chemophobia is continuing to impact consumers’ consumption behaviour when buying home care, with this eroding home care packaging sales. To support sales, manufacturers are continuing to improve product quality and are increasingly switching to natural ingredients such as baking powder while also offering sustainable packaging. However, many consumers remain reluctant to use these products frequently and are limiting use.

Euromonitor International’s Home Care Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Chemophobia negatively influencing home care packaging
Three litre HDPE bottles gain share in liquid detergents
Plastic refill pouches on many store shelves

 

