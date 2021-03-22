All news

Homeshopping in Morocco Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Home and garden specialist retailers is predicted to decline over the forecast period. The lack of improvement in Moroccans’ disposable incomes, the rising unemployment rate, the cost of real estate and the lack of strategic locations in city centres are the major factors that continue to negatively influence the performance of home and garden specialist retailers in Morocco.

Euromonitor International’s Homeshopping in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear through Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Housewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Personal Accessories and Eyewear through Homeshopping, Pet Care Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping, Video Games Hardware Homeshopping.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts)

Table of content

HOMESHOPPING IN MOROCCO
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Prospects
Executive Summary
Satisfactory Progress by Moroccan Economy Positively Impacts Retailing
Changing Purchasing and Consumption Habits
Traditional Grocery Retailers Loses Value Share, Despite Domination
New Technology Usage Is the Trend
the Effects of the Emergence of Shopping Centres on Consumption Habits
Operating Environment

 

……. continued

