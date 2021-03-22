All news

Mendes Gonçalves SA in Packaged Food (Portugal) Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Remaining true to its origins and taking advantage of local and rich raw materials, Mendes Gonçalves is expected to invest in product diversification and innovation over the forecast period. The player intends to enlarge its Paladin range with products that will appeal to an international consumer base. The company is expected to target consumers in countries in Africa and the Middle East in the short term. With a modern research and development department, Mendes Gonçalves is expected to invest…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major player

Table of content
MENDES GONÇALVES SA IN PACKAGED FOOD (PORTUGAL)
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Mendes Gonçalves SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Mendes Gonçalves SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Mendes Gonçalves SA: Competitive Position 2017

 

……. continued

