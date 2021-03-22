Hypermarkets in Egypt

The hypermarkets channel saw continued growth in 2019, which represented a slight improvement on the previous year’s performance. Egyptian consumers still favour hypermarkets over any other channel. This is due to the space, the wide variety of products on offer, and the continuous offers and promotional activities implemented by these chains as they seek to meet all consumer needs at competitive prices. As consumers sought greater value for money during times of high inflation towards the end o…
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952021-discounters-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Egypt report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-radiography-detectors-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-07
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bus-exchange-switch-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Convenience stores grow in number, local brands dominant
New import policies and high inflation favour local suppliers
Saturation in key cities leads to expansion in new cities, bricks and mortar outlets dominate
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Quick 24 Hours maintains lead, but sees value share decline
Convenience stores face competition from forecourt retailers
Convenience stores seek to compete with forecourt retailers in terms of service offered
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Economic recovery contributes to growth, market adapts to digitally-savvy consumers
Huge mall investments planned, rent costs falling
E-commerce gains traction, embraced by online consumers and infrastructure developments
Egypt Post seeks to revolutionise the market
Greater economic stability, more women in formal employment, mall developments and e-commerce growth all set to stimulate performance
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Seasonality
Holy Month of Ramadan:
Feast: Eid El Adha and Eid El-Fetr
Christmas Break
Back-to-school
Mother’s Day
Valentine’s Day
Black Friday
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 36 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/