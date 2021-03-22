Hypermarkets retail value sales performance stabilised in 2019, following a decline in 2018, caused by the exit of two players. Firstly, Carrefour closed its last store in 2018, then the last Hypernova store operated by Terno Real Estate closed mid-2018

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952428-hypermarkets-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952426-convenience-stores-in-slovakia

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Discounters market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mine-countermeasures-mcm-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2029-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Discounters hit hard by economic and political factors in 2019

Hypermarkets represent increasing competition, with wide product range and move convenient locations

Some recovery for discounters expected over forecast period

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dabbagh Group remains only player, but closes outlets as economic factors and competition bite

Limited product range compared with hypermarkets contributes to weaker performance in 2019

Aggressive promotional strategies and bulk price offers make hypermarkets appealing

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2019 sees signs of recovery from adverse impact of VAT implementation, e-commerce benefits from convenience

Women an increasingly important consumer segment as a growing number enter the formal workplace

Traditional grocery retailers and discounters lose out to supermarkets and hypermarkets

E-commerce grows strongly, but bricks and mortar to remain key to retail environment

Market liberalisation, Vision 2030 policies and increasing connectivity set to boost market performance over forecast period

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

National Day Offers

Back to School

Ramadan and Eid Seasons

White Friday

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105