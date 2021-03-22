All news

Hypermarkets in South Korea

Hypermarkets saw a decline in sales in Q1 2020 due to reduced foot traffic affected by social distancing and reduced business days as a few outlets had to be closed for disinfection purposes as some visitors tested positive for COVID-19. However, the biggest hit was in Q2 2020 as hypermarkets were excluded from the retailing channels where consumers were allowed to spend the COVID-19 relief fund provided by the government. To make matters worse, the lengthy rainy season reduced the number of vis…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in South Korea
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Ecological concerns push manufacturers away from plastic, towards folding cartons
Smaller pack types come to the fore, catering to 1- and 2-person households
Metal food cans increasingly seen as outdated, to the benefit of stand-up pouches

 

