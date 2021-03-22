Hypermarkets in the Philippines

The lockdown measures leading to home seclusion benefited hypermarkets in 2020. First off, during lockdown hypermarkets experienced surging sales as consumers began stockpiling grocery products. Furthermore, there was a general increase in demand for grocery items as consumers stayed at home more often, and therefore increased their cooking habits.

Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Proximity to residential areas benefits discounters in 2020

Puregold Extra remains the leader

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery will be driven by Puregold Extra’s expansion in the forecast period

Online presence will become important

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Easily accessible community stores gain relevance in 2020

Digitalisation leads to the rise of MSMEs in 2020

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 36 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 38 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 39 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 40 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 41 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 42 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 43 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 44 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 45 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

