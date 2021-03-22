All news

Italy in 2030: The Future Demographic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2030, the population of Italy will reach 59.9 million, a decrease of 1.2% from 2017. Positive net migration will no longer be able to hold back depopulation over this period, as negative natural change becomes more pronounced. Rapid population ageing, driven by low and falling birth rates and increasingly high life expectancy, will be a key feature of population change over this time and by 2030 Italy will be the second oldest country in the world by median age.

Euromonitor’s Italy in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

