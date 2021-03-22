Limited-Service Restaurants in India Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

After seeing dynamic current value growth rates during most of the review period, along with a rising number of outlets and transactions, in 2020 limited-service restaurants turned to decline by all measures. The arrival of COVID-19 in the country led the government to impose a strict nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, during which foodservice outlets had to close. This inevitably led the sales of limited-service restaurants to plummet. However, even after the lockdown eased…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284560-limited-service-restaurants-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Limited-Service Restaurants in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Limited-Service Restaurants, Independent Limited-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants by Type.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aviation-actuator-system-2021-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-11

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Limited-Service Restaurants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-glass-in-automotive-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Limited-Service Restaurants in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales plummet as lockdown leads to closures and consumers are slow to return

Chained outlets see a slower value decline due to offers and adaptation

Jubilant Foodworks maintains its lead in limited-service restaurants

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery likely to take time as incomes are impacted

Scope for growth due to adventurous consumers and more consumption occasions

Chained limited-service restaurants set to see strong outlet expansion

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Limited-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Limited-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105